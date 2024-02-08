Police issue alert of multiple retail thefts in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert to businesses after nearly a dozen retail thefts in downtown Chicago in January.

They say a lone offender would enter a department store and remove items for sale.

In several of the thefts, the offender became aggressive and physical to make good his escape when confronted. Eight of the thefts happened in the same area.

Incident times and locations:

900 block of North Michigan Avenue - Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

100 block of North State Street - Jan. 13 at 6:37 p.m.

100 block of North State Street - Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.

800 block of North Michigan Avenue - Jan. 16 at 6:35 p.m.

100 block of North State Street - Jan. 17 at 6:38 p.m.

100 block of North State Street - Jan. 18, at 4:42 p.m.

100 block of North State Street – Jan. 19 at 7:40 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 23 at 5:46 p.m.

100 block of North State Street - Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

100 block of North State Street – Jan. 28 at 5:37 p.m.

The offender was described as an African American man between 40 and 45 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, and between 185 and 210 pounds.

Chicago Police Department

CPD is advising businesses to:

Be aware of these crimes and alert other businesses in the area.

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any physical/clothing identifiers and vehicle description/license plate information

If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on scene when possible or obtain contact information.

Ensure your business is equipped with a working video surveillance system and hold-up alarm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.