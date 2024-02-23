Police issue alert after man exposes himself near elementary school on Chicago's West Side

Man exposes himself near elementary school in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police issued a warning to residents after a man exposed himself near an elementary school in North Lawndale earlier this month.

Police said on Feb. 7 just before 8:30 a.m., the victim was walking to school in the 3800 block of West 16th Street when they saw a gray 2018 Chevy Equinox, driven by an African American man, make a U-turn and park on the street.

As the victim walked passed the vehicle, the offender made a statement to get the victim's attention. The victim saw the man touching himself inside the vehicle, according to police.

The offender was said to be between 30 to 40 years of age.

Police provided a stock photo of the vehicle. The incident was captured by POD video.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 4 at 312-746-8251.

