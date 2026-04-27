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Police investigation shuts down westbound I-88 in Maple Park, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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All westbound lanes on Interstate 88 in Maple Park, Illinois, are closed for a police investigation on Monday afternoon.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene on I-88 at IL-47, where there is a large police presence at the scene.

The investigation stems from a police chase that ended with a car having a blown-out tire and a gun on the pavement. The passenger side front window also appeared to have been shattered.

It's unclear what led up to the chase.

Illinois State Police said on social media said that the eastbound lanes have reopened, but the westbound lanes will be closed at IL-47 for an extended period of time. 

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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