Police investigate shooting in Streamwood, Illinois; residents advised to avoid area

Authorities are investigating a report of shots being fired in Streamwood, Illinois, on Friday afternoon.

Streamwood police said the reported shots happened in the 500 block of Lacy Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Preliminary information indicated that it was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

Police said they're working with partners at U-46 to provide extra police presence at nearby schools during dismissal.

Residents were advised to avoid the area until further notice. Investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they will provide an update when appropriate