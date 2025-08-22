Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting in Streamwood, Illinois; residents advised to avoid area

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Authorities are investigating a report of shots being fired in Streamwood, Illinois, on Friday afternoon.

Streamwood police said the reported shots happened in the 500 block of Lacy Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Preliminary information indicated that it was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public. 

Police said they're working with partners at U-46 to provide extra police presence at nearby schools during dismissal.

Residents were advised to avoid the area until further notice. Investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they will provide an update when appropriate

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue