Police investigate after 2 people found shot, killed in Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot and killed in Wheeling Sunday morning.

Police said around 4:50 a.m., officers received a 911 call for a person down in the roadway near the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road.

Responding officers found an unidentified man and woman with gunshot wounds. A handgun was found close to the scene.

Police said their working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the individuals, reconstruct their activities, and process the scene.

Police say based on preliminary information they believe there's no greater threat to the community.