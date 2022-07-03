Police, Fire Departments investigating arson at post office in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Morton Grove Police and Fire Departments are investigating a fire at a post office Sunday morning as arson.

Crews responded to the post office, located at 9114 Waukegan Rd. around 3:20 a.m., for a fire in the rear of the building.

Upon arrival, crews were able to extinguish the fire. Several vehicles and property were damaged.

The fire appeared to be intentionally set, according to officials.

Morton Grove Police are assisting the Fire Department, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Anyone that might have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.