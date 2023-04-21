Police, CPS, other organizations prepare ahead of time to prevent repeat of Loop chaos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police, school district leaders, and violence interrupters say they are working together to keep things calm downtown this weekend.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, preparations are under way in hopes of preventing a replay if the shootings, beatings, robberies, and vandalism that happened last Saturday night – all in large crowds of mostly teens.

It was at State and Madison streets – ground zero on the Chicago street grid - where two teens in a large crowd were shot Saturday night. Chicago Police have been doing training exercises to simulate the conditions of last weekend, with the goal of controlling situations.

There is also another big change in place. Senior ranking officers will be on the ground – and they will be taking command of situations.

There will be captains, lieutenants, and sergeants, who will be directing the younger officers who don't necessarily have experience being in the middle of large crowds.

Those senior ranking officers will also issue arrest orders if necessary.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) represents parts of downtown.

"We'll not hesitate to take violent offenders into custody and put them into prison or transport vans that are even now parked near Millennium Park - in a ready position," Hopkins said.

Violence interrupters will also be out in force, along with faith-based leaders from the South Side and Chicago Public Schools officials.

"(They) can recognize CPS students on site and intervene and try to tell them: 'Don't do what you think you're going to do. It's just going to cause problems for you and your family, so don't do it,'" Hopkins said.

CPS sent an email to parents encouraging them to tell their children "to spend time with a few friends rather than gravitating toward large gatherings."