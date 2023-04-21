Chicago pastors to lead hundreds downtown in response to last weekend's Loop chaos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A coalition of Chicago pastors is organizing a walk this Saturday in response to last weekend's chaos downtown.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with some of the pastors who are putting this together. The Chicago pastors are hoping hundreds of men show up in the south loop this weekend, walking to the Loop.

Some of the pastors said they feel responsible for what happened over the weekend because the teens in those videos are from their communities.

"I was disappointed, hurt by it. because that is not the character of our young people."

Bishop Dr. Horace Smith of Apostolic Faith Church said he felt accountable after watching teens jump on a CTA bus and learning two boys were shot during the Loop take over.

"'Our children' is not just a biological word. It really is a commitment spiritually, socially, culturally. Most of these were Black young men and women. So yeah, we are accountable," Smith said.

Bishop Smith along with five south and west side pastors, and two nonprofit organizations are calling on Black men and teens to join them saturday night and walk the streets of downtown Chicago.

"We're expecting 500 plus men"

All will meet at House of Hope and Progressive Baptist Church, driving in bus loads to the South Loop, then walking along Michigan from Roosevelt to Wacker.

"We as church people tend to operate on the ethic of love. So we say we want to step out in the name of love to one affirm the dignity of all kids. Even those who were violent, those who were hurt," said Watson Jones III, Executive Pastor of Salem Baptist Church.

The Pastors said this is much bigger than just a walk. They want to educate the teens.

"We must invest with them, lets face it, educationally. We must make sure they are properly educated. Critical," Smith said.

Pastor Jones said during the walk, they plan to educate young men on resources. Bishop Smith said his church is committed to make sure 500 jobs are available for these teenagers.

Many of you have heard about what took place downtown Chicago last weekend involving our teens. In one of many efforts... Posted by Progressive Baptist Church of Chicago on Thursday, April 20, 2023