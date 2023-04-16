Watch CBS News
CPD responds to large disruptive crowd in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a heavy police presence in Chicago's Loop as officers deal with a large disruptive crowd downtown Saturday evening. 

There were multiple reports of gunfire, fights and bottles being thrown at CTA buses. 

So far police have not confirmed any of those reports, but police were seen blocking off Washington at State streets. 

The crowds were in the hundreds of people. 

Pink, Orange, Brown and Green line trains were disrupted as police responded to the chaos, but service was restored around midnight. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 10:39 PM

