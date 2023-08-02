Police in Chicago, suburbs welcome community at National Night Out events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police welcomed members of the community downtown for the National Night Out celebration Tuesday night.

Whether you wanted to try on an FBI tactical vest or pose with a police horse, there was fun for everyone at the event along Michigan Avenue.

The National Night Out is an annual get-together to help build relationships between neighbors and police.

Similar celebrations were across the Chicago area Tuesday night. A big crowd gathered at Gately Stadium in the Pullman neighborhood as neighbors and police gathered together.

Meanwhile, CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon was live Tuesday evening at a National Night Out event in southwest suburban Merrionette Park – where police Chief John Palcu emphasized the strong ties between the police force and the community.

"We have a small community of 2,000 people. The mayor is supportive of the police department, and as you can see, our community supports the police department," Palcu said. "We have the type of police department where we ride down the street, people wave at us. We help people. It's just an awesome community."

In Evanston, police teamed with the Parks and Recreation Department for events at the Clark Street Beach and Dawes Park – including a screening of "Wonder Woman."

"Events like this – police officers and the police department is a part of the community, not separate. And so having events and being out there; being engaged; talking to people; passing out giveaways – really getting to know people on a personal level – is huge in what we do," Evanston police Community Engagement Officer Enjoli Daley told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar and Audrina Bigos Tuesday morning. "We're in the business of dealing with people no matter where they are in life – and so having an opportunity to meet people – out and about in a happy. safe, friendly space – really helps us do our job, and helps us help the community in the way that we're supposed to."