Watch CBS News
Local News

Man gets out of stolen car and runs from Chicago Police, only to be hit, killed by another vehicle

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Police activity blocks Cicero Avenue on Chicago's West Side
Police activity blocks Cicero Avenue on Chicago's West Side 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man got out of a stolen car and ran from police officers who tried to stop him Tuesday afternoon – only to get hit and killed by another vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At 2:34 p.m., a stolen car was parked at a commercial business in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue, Police did not specify what the business was, but the crime scene is next to a car wash.

A 24-year-old man – who had been the only one in the car – got out, police said. Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force tried to conduct an investigatory stop and talk to the man, but he ran off, police said.

He was struck right away by another vehicle, and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating. It was not immediately clear why COPA was involved.

Following the chain of events, Cicero Avenue was blocked – and was to remain blocked through the evening – from the Eisenhower Expressway to the northeast-southwest diagonal Fifth Avenue, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 4:27 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.