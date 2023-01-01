Hundreds to participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan is diving into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Hundreds of people will meet at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip, into Lake Michigan.

All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.

It all starts at 10 a.m.