Hundreds to participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan is diving into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.
Hundreds of people will meet at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip, into Lake Michigan.
All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
It all starts at 10 a.m.
