Hundreds to participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Polar Bear Plunge in Waukegan happening Sunday morning
Polar Bear Plunge in Waukegan happening Sunday morning 00:27

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan is diving into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Hundreds of people will meet at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip, into Lake Michigan.

All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.

It all starts at 10 a.m.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 8:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

