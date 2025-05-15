Plummeting honeybee populations are a big concern for food supply, Chicago area experts emphasize

Honeybee populations are declining rapidly, and it is a big concern for agriculture — and for our food supply — across the county and specifically in Illinois.

According to a new report, commercial beehives lost more than 60% of their population in less than a year — and they are not the only bees we are losing. But Chicago area experts say there are changes people can make to help.

Paul Caradonna and Nick Dorian are scientists at the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, and bee experts. Both are tracking the dramatic drop in honeybees and what it looks like nationally and locally.

"We don't know exactly what is going on with this recent round of declines," said Caradonna, a conservation scientist.

A nationwide survey shows commercial honeybee colony losses are at a new highpoint this year — losing more than 1.6 million from June to March.

"About three quarters of the top global crops, from apples to blueberries to coffee to watermelon, require bees to be pollinated," said Dorian, a scientific researcher.

Thus, researchers warn that the bee population decline could affect your trip to the grocery store, since honeybee pollination is so critical for food production.

Both experts also quick to point out that the decline is widespread.

"And with fewer bees — not only fewer of them, but fewer species of them — our food system is at risk," said Dorian.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the department is concerned about the decline and its impact on the food supply:

"USDA is aware of the unusual losses to our nation's honey bee colonies and is concerned about its potential impact on food production and supply. USDA-Agricultural Research Service scientists are working closely with federal partners, stakeholders, and impacted parties to identify the source of this agricultural challenge. USDA will share more information when data is available."

"We're likely to see — whether it's this year or next year — if we don't solve these problems, it will affect offerings in the grocery store and the cost of things," said Caradonna.

Some of the factors known to affect bee populations are our changing climate, and a widespread use of pesticides.

The Illinois Farm Bureau said it has invested $145,000 to support pollinator habitat projects across 28 counties statewide:

"Illinois Farm Bureau is supportive in maintaining a healthy apiary population. Our members have expressed through our grassroots policy process that we need a vibrant local beekeeping population that allows apiary's to both help with plant pollination but also provide a healthy source of "sweetness" in our food supply. We have extensive goals in supporting beekeepers and their hives both in rural and urban areas. Since 2021, Illinois Farm Bureau has invested $145,000 to support 55 pollinator habitat projects spanning across 28 counties in Illinois. IFB is also a proud supporter of Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom. The program offers engaging activity and standards-based agricultural lessons, free for all teachers. One of the focuses of Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom is Pollinator Education. In school year 2023/2024, IFB's Agriculture in the Classroom provided pollinator education to 33,125 students through 1,440 teachers."

But the average person does not have to spend six figures to be part of the solution. The experts said it can be as easy as planting a small garden, or putting some bee-friendly plants on your balcony.

"Start with a couple of flowers that you find really attractive," said Dorian.

Just take it from a bee's best friend. Dorian and Caradonna work with bees all the time.

"When you look at bees in this way, it's impossible not to fall in love with them," said Dorian. "Why wouldn't you plant a garden for a bee?"

Project Apis m. — named for Apis mellifera, the taxonomic name for the western honeybee — issued this statement outlining the problem and the action the beekeeping industry is taking.

"Commercial beekeepers have been seeing the trend of colony losses increase over many years — and this survey showed a new high point of 62% losses — estimating that of 2.7 million colonies in the USA, 1.6 million were lost from June to March. "Commercial beekeepers transport truckloads of honey bees to provide pollination services to growers of pollinated crops, which are 1 in 3 bites of our food. Shortages of honey bees could impact availability, quality and cost of our foods. "They have it all on the line to rebuild and continue to provide pollination, honey, and sustain their businesses. It's a typical practice to divide the remaining strong colonies and add a queen to the new divides, to regrow their numbers, but this level of loss is beyond what is sustainable, and many businesses will not be able to recover this year. "The beekeeping industry is awaiting the release of information and results from the USDA scientists who beekeepers called for help, in hopes the samples taken will help us understand causes and what can be done to have better outcomes immediately. "In the longer term, the causes of bee health concern remain largely unchecked, and to prevent this happening again we need large scale efforts- more research, more tools to control Varroa mites and viruses, more healthy pasture for bees, and less pesticide exposures. "Anyone who likes to eat needs healthy honey bees!"