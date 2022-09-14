Woman injured in Playpen boat accident released from hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman who lost both her legs in a boating accident in the playpen has left the hospital and is back home with her family.
"I'm going home woooo!"
Lana Batochir hugged her two kids after returning home after a month in the hospital.
The 34-year-old has been recovering at Northwestern Hospital since she was run over by a boat backing up in the playpen on Aug. 13. She still has do to out-patient rehab.
The U.S. Coast Guard tells CBS 2 they have multiple ongoing investigations into the accident.
The state of Illinois has not handed down any charges.
