Woman injured in Playpen boat accident released from hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman who lost both her legs in a boating accident in the playpen has left the hospital and is back home with her family.

"I'm going home woooo!"

Lana Batochir hugged her two kids after returning home after a month in the hospital.

The 34-year-old has been recovering at Northwestern Hospital since she was run over by a boat backing up in the playpen on Aug. 13. She still has do to out-patient rehab.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells CBS 2 they have multiple ongoing investigations into the accident.

The state of Illinois has not handed down any charges.