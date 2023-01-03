NFL player's collapse echoes girl's death on Glenview soccer field

CHICAGO (CBS) – When one woman watched the Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field in Monday night's football game, it brought back memories of her own experience, when her daughter died after sudden cardiac arrest on a Glenview soccer field.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reports that lead her on a mission to make sure there were more defibrulators on sports fields.

When Jennifer Lynn Snyder died in 2008, there was no automatic external defibrulator, or AED, available.

But her mom said she sees them everywhere now, easy enough that anyone can use it by following the directions, something that she said makes her feel like Jenny's legacy is still alive.

If you go back to the field where Jenny collapsed during soccer practice with friends, there is even a plaque on the wall above the space where staff house an AED when the fields are in use.

Staff take it inside during the winter months when the sports fields aren't in use.

They have dozens of these devices now, and the staff is trained to use them even though they're designed to be used by anyone.

Jenny's family has been working for years to raise money and donate AEDs to other youth sports fields.

She said Monday's NFL game brings more awareness to their mission.

"If there is any good that comes of it, it is shining a spotlight on the fact that AEDs need to be everywhere," Snyder said.

If you're not familiar with using these devices, they can tell if there is a heartbeat or not. So they don't work unless they're needed.