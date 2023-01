NFL player's collapse echoes girl's death on Glenview soccer field When one woman watched the Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field in Monday night's football game, it brought back memories of her own experience, when her daughter died after sudden cardiac arrest on a Glenview soccer field. CBS 2's Sara Machi had more on how that lead her on a mission to make sure there were more defibrulators on sports fields.