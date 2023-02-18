Chicago leaders unveil plans for innovation center in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A look at the plans for a now barren corner, and with it comes a lot of new jobs.

Work is now underway on a $68 million project that will bring an industrial site and innovation center to North Lawndale, featuring two solar-powered warehouses.

It has more than 50 dock spaces and it's expected to bring 250 temporary jobs and 250 permanent jobs to Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The project is set to be completed by fall of next year.