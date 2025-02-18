Planned Parenthood of Illinois expands access to medication abortion through app

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is expanding abortion access using medication through an app, less than a month after announcing it would close four clinics, including one in Chicago.

Patients can use the PPDirect app to get birth control, emergency contraception, treatment for urinary tract infections (UTIs), at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and medication abortion.

Expanding medication abortion access through the app is meant to help Planned Parenthood serve the influx of patients coming from states restricting abortion access.

Planned Parenthood said half of the abortions it provides are through medication abortion using mifepristone, so offering it through the app makes it easier for patients to get care from where they are, rather than having to visit a clinic.

Last month, Planned Parenthood announced it was closing four clinics in Illinois in March to deal with a financial shortfall due to more patients, higher health care costs and an uncertain future under the Trump administration.

"As PPIL is facing financial difficulties and an uncertain future because of the current administration, we are doing what we can to expand care and meet our patients where they are," said Tonya Tucker, Interim President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. "Offering medication abortion through the PPDirect app allows patients to connect with us through their phone and removes the barrier of having to visit a health center."

The clinics that are closing include one in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago; and locations in Ottawa, Decatur, and Bloomington in Central Illinois. None of the clinics that are closing provide abortion services.

Patients can still get medication and procedural abortions, birth control, gender-affirming care, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, and more at Planned Parenthood health centers across the state and through telehealth