Plainfield couple working on plan to reopen 'Stranger Things' Halloween display, and keep it open

PLAINFIELD, Ill (CBS) -- The couple behind a "Stranger Things"-themed Halloween display in Plainfield said the village manager there is in overwhelming support of their home haunt.

Now, the Appel family is figuring out an appropriate way to handle the crowds more effectively – and come up with a new plan to reopen, and stay open.

The display closed this past weekend barely after first opening.

"We're just happy that we get to do this for you guys, and I don't have to tear it down for another month – so if you're saying congratulations to me, you're saying, 'Congratulations, you don't have to do work for another month.' I get to little take a break," said display creator Dave Appel. "But I'm just super happy for you guys."

Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things."

We learned that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family said Sunday they had decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.

But late Monday, the family said they had "woken up to a flood of overwhelming support telling us to wait."

The Appels said one neighbor had taken issue with the display, and they would not let that one neighbor "ruin the fun for the amazing families and 'Stranger Things' fans who have visited."

Dave and Aubrey Appel say they go big every year for Halloween, and started working on their "Stranger Things" creation in early August.

The TikTok video of the display went viral – even drawing a response from Netflix, which called the family their number one fans.