'Stranger Things' Halloween display in Plainfield comes down after neighbor complains about crowds

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Late last month, we showed you a dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things." 

Now, the display has come down.

We learned Monday that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.

Dave and Aubrey Appel had created a quick TikTok of the Max display – which racked up more than 14 million views. Everyone wanted to know what was keeping Max afloat, but the Appels kept it a secret.

