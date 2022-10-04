Plainfield family now says they are going to wait before taking down 'Stranger Things' display

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait.

Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things."

We learned that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family said Sunday they had decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.

But late Monday, the family said they had "woken up to a flood of overwhelming support telling us to wait."

The Appels said one neighbor had taken issue with the display, and they would not let that one neighbor "ruin the fun for the amazing families and 'Stranger Things' fans who have visited."

The Appels said they have made "unreal progress" talking with local police and other neighbors and area stakeholders.

"Please hold off visiting if you can," the Appels wrote in on their "Horror Props" Facebook page. "We want the dust to settle."

We just want to let you know. We haven't given up yet. Posted by HorrorProps on Monday, October 3, 2022

The Appels said they would be live on Wednesday with a "final update" on their @Horrorprops TikTok account.