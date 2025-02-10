Pitchers Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea reflect on their roles as Spring Training begins

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Cubs pitchers and catchers were on day two of Spring Training in Mesa, Arizona on Monday, and were slowly, but surely getting into their groove as the first full week on the field ramps up.

"It's fun to be out here. l think you look forward to these days. You look forward to this date," said Cubs Manager Craig Counsell. "It's slow right now, but it's kind of just have a good day and move on the next day."

On Monday, lefthander Matthew Boyd was reflecting on how he has been impacted by injuries, while righty Colin Rea was looking forward to getting back to Japan next month.

Every day is a good day for Boyd after his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery in 2023 — the latest in a string of injuries with which the veteran lefty has dealt.

"I feel like I've spent the last three, four years knowing that I was going to be healthy at some point," Boyd said. "I know what I can do when I'm healthy."

Boyd's comeback with Cleveland last season actually began against the Cubs in August. After his strong playoff performance, the Cubs signed him to a two-year, $29 million deal.

The 34-year-old believes he can bolster the backend of the rotation. He said the ups and the downs together made him what he is today.

"I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But that being said, it has brought me to where I am today. Last year was a ton of fun," Boyd said. "Getting to pitch in those ALDS and ALCS games — it's exhilarating when you get that chance, and I know that we have the talent to get there."

When Boyd takes the mound, he will be motivated by his late grandfather — who was a lifelong Cubs fan.

"He'd be so proud, I think I'd bring him a lot of stress now if that was the case, you know?" Boyd said. "He grew up in downtown Chicago with his mom. He grew up loving Chicago sports. It's special to put on this uniform because of that."

Boyd has averaged only 51 innings over the past four seasons, but Counsell expects his new starter to eat up a "big chunk of innings" if he can stay healthy.

As far as that goes, the skipper said the Cubs will take a read-and-react approach to see how much rest Boyd needs.

Meanwhile, with a focus on adding pitching depth both in the rotation and bullpen, the Cubs brought back veteran Rea — who is competing for that fifth starter spot.

"Obviously, I like starting. Starting is fun. You get that routine. Most of my career, I've been But I want to win, so it's whatever it takes," Rea said. "Your job is to get outs—no matter if that's in the first inning or the last inning."

The Cubs are set to start the season with a pair of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, on March 18 and 19.

The season-opening trip to Tokyo will be a true homecoming for Shota Imanga, but Rea is also excited to return to Japan. The Iowa native pitched there in 2021 and '22.

"I enjoyed it a whole lot —good experience," Rea said. "Never thought I'd go over there and play, but I'm glad I did."

Rea also said he was never much of a sushi eater before he went to Japan, and while he doesn't mind sushi, he doesn't eat a whole lot of it.

Through an interpreter, Imanga quipped, "I think he ate fake sushi, so I think I'm going to show him the real ones."

Shota said he plans on treating his teammates to real sushi when they visit his country next month.

Javier Assad, who is also vying to be the fifth starter, is out right now with an oblique injury he suffered early in camp. He will have some imaging done on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.