Cubs will open the 2025 season in Tokyo against the Dodgers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs will open up the 2025 season in Tokyo with a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the formal Opening Day for the MLB season next year will be March 27, the Cubs and Dodgers will play the first two regular season games of the year on March 18 and 19 at the Tokyo Dome.

It will be the second time the Cubs have played a regular season series in Tokyo, after splitting two games with the New York Mets there in 2000, the first time MLB held games in Tokyo.

It will be the sixth time overall that MLB has hosted a regular season series in Tokyo since the 2000 series between the Cubs and Mets.

The Cubs will return back to the U.S. for the formal Opening Day on March 27 for a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team's home opener will be on April 4, when they will start a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs' full 2025 schedule is available online.