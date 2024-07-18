Watch CBS News
Sports

Cubs will open the 2025 season in Tokyo against the Dodgers

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs will open up the 2025 season in Tokyo with a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the formal Opening Day for the MLB season next year will be March 27, the Cubs and Dodgers will play the first two regular season games of the year on March 18 and 19 at the Tokyo Dome.

It will be the second time the Cubs have played a regular season series in Tokyo, after splitting two games with the New York Mets there in 2000, the first time MLB held games in Tokyo.

It will be the sixth time overall that MLB has hosted a regular season series in Tokyo since the 2000 series between the Cubs and Mets.

The Cubs will return back to the U.S. for the formal Opening Day on March 27 for a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team's home opener will be on April 4, when they will start a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs' full 2025 schedule is available online.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.