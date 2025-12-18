Watch CBS News
Pipe bursts, leaves CTA Green Line station flooded on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Lou Kleinberg, Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

A busted pipe left the Cicero Avenue Green Line station on the city's West Side flooded Thursday morning.

The Chicago Transit Authority said water was reported in the ground-level entry pavilion for the elevated station in the South Austin neighborhood around 3:30 a.m.

As the morning rush began, trains had to bypass the station to protect passengers' safety, the CTA said. Shuttle buses were provided between the Laramie and Pulaski stops.

Some passengers were not thrilled about waiting in the cold.

"It's going to make me late. It's wasting time. I don't like how I have to stand right here in the cold waiting for a bus," said CTA rider Averiaunna. "It's too cold to be out here just standing here."

By 6:30 a.m., the broken pipe had been repaired, and the station had reopened.

