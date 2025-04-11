Pilot in deadly New York helicopter crash was from south suburban Matteson, Illinois

Pilot in deadly New York helicopter crash was from south suburban Matteson, Illinois

Pilot in deadly New York helicopter crash was from south suburban Matteson, Illinois

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River Thursday was originally from the Chicago suburbs.

Sean Johnson, 36, was identified as the pilot of the aircraft that plunged into the river Thursday afternoon.

Friends confirmed to CBS News Chicago that Johnson was born and raised in south suburban Matteson, and went to school in the south suburbs.

The U.S. Navy confirmed Johnson was a veteran, who enlisted in the Navy in 2006, and served until November 2018, rising to the rank of gunner's mate 2nd class.

He underwent recruit training at Naval Station Great Lakes, and during his time in the Navy, he served at facilities in San Diego, and Pensacola, Florida. He also served aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, from April 2007 through October 2011.

He received multiple awards and decorations during his time with the navy, including two Navy "E" Ribbons, awarded for a unit's excellence in battle readiness; a Good Conduct Medal, a Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, A Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a Humanitarian Service Medal, and three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

He also qualified as an enlisted surface warfare specialist and enlisted aviation warfare specialist.

According to his Facebook page, since leaving the military, he flew helicopters in Chicago and had recently moved to New York City.

All six people on board the helicopter died. They have been identified as Siemens Mobility executive Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Comprubi who was an executive with Siemens Energy, and their three young children under the age of 11.

The National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Video posted to social media shows the craft apparently breaking apart completely while still in midair, with its rotors and tails separating from the fuselage. The helicopter crashed into the Hudson River upside down.

The NTSB said the agency will not speculate on the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation. No preliminary cause has been given.

The helicopter was operated by the tour company New York Helicopter.