CPD issue alert of pickpocketing in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police want you to be aware of your surroundings in River North following multiple pickpocketing incidents.

Police say the thief or thieves targeted people at bars and restaurants along Hubbard between State and Orleans and took their phones and wallets from their pockets or purses.

Five thefts were reported between Feb. 4 and 12.

Incident days and locations:

300 block of West Hubbard St., Saturday, February 4, 2023, during the afternoon hours.

0-100 block of West Hubbard St., Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the early morning hours.

100 block of West Hubbard St., Friday, February 10, 2023, in the late evening hours.

100 block of West Hubbard St., Sunday, February 10, 2023, in the early morning hours.

100 block of West Hubbard St., Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312-744-8263.