Pick-up truck crashes into parked cars in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pick-up truck crashed into parked cars in Uptown overnight.
The impact of the crashes caused the truck to flip on its side on Sheridan Road near Wilson Avenue around 1 a.m.
The crash left debris scattered all over the road, and at least five parked cars were damaged.
Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash of if any citations were issued.
