We honor photojournalist Mike Klingele as he retires after 38 years with CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we celebrate the career of our most awarded photojournalists here at CBS 2.

Mike Klingele's face isn't one you typically see on the news, but he has been so critical to the work done here behind the camera at WBBM-TV, CBS 2 Chicago.

Klingele's artistry behind the camera, in the editing room, and in the content of our stories has made every story better. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini had the privilege of working with Klingele for 20 years, and put together this tribute on Friday – for the occasion of Klingele's retirement.

Klingele is a 43-year veteran of the local news business. A Glen Ellyn native, he graduated from high school in 1975. His graduation present was a Super 8 film camera – and before he knew it, he was on his path.

"My career has been an incredible journey, and I feel truly blessed to spend the last 38 years working with such an amazing team at WBBM-TV," Klingele said earlier this year as he was inducted into the prestigious Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. "It's been a hell of a ride."

Klingele began his photojournalism career at Illinois State University's TV-10 News. He went on to NewsCenter 31 and News 25 in Peoria – before joining CBS 2 in 1985. He has said working at WBBM-TV – then back at our old building at 630 N. McClurg Ct. and in the era of the famous big newsroom as the on-air set – was his dream job. It was Chicago's number one station at the time, and the station Klingele's family had watched when he was growing up.

Starting out at CBS 2, Klingele worked with a roster of legendary anchors and reporters – including Bill Kurtis, Walter Jacobson, Harry Porterfield, Bob Wallace, Mike Parker, Susan Anderson, Phil Walters, and Johnny and Jeannie Morris, to name a few.

Klingele covered all kinds of stories – breaking news such as the unrest outside the 2012 NATO summit in Chicago, space shuttle launches, the 1992 Winter Olympics, the Super Bowl champion 1985 Bears, Michael Jordan – even during Jordan's brief foray into minor league baseball with the White Sox during his hiatus from the Bulls.

Klingele also ran the motorcycle cam for the Chicago Marathon, which CBS 2 broadcast for several years.

He won his first Emmy for shooting and editing Kurtis' Focus reports, "Midwest Drought."

Klingele's assignments have taken him to many locations around the world. He visited the Vatican and stood amid a joyous crowd as they saw Pope John Paul II. He traveled to Poland with reporter Jim Avila in 1989. He went to Berlin with Jacobson to examine the white supremacy movement that was resurging after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He traveled to Israel with Chief Correspondent Jay Levine and producer Marda LeBeau to cover Joseph Cardinal Bernardin's trip to the Holy Land.

Klingele also worked on medical reports with Mary Ann Childers, and "Best of Chicago" feature reports with Steve Baskerville. In the realm of sports, Klingele also operated CBS 2's sideline camera in the Bears-Eagles Fog Bowl on New Year's Eve 1988.

Eventually, Klingele joined the investigative team – where he thrived helping to change laws and change lives, even during the harsh conditions of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was Klingele who put together Savini's award-winning series on the story of the wrong police raid in which social worker Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked and terrified.

The three-year-long series led to a complete overhaul of Chicago's search warrant policies and won the Peabody Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and a National Emmy.

But it is Klingele's professionalism and genuine kindness as a person that really leaves his mark on CBS. He has always been there for his colleagues, and has been a mentor for the next generation of photojournalists hoping to follow in path.

CBS has now officially retired Klingele's camera – No. 12 – and has engraved his name above his locker to honor his legacy and commitment to excellence.

Most importantly, Klingele met his bride, Anne – also a photojournalist – at Channel 2. They have raised two beautiful children – Maria and Kyle.