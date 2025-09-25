Hegseth summons generals and admirals for rare meeting in Virginia

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed numerous generals and admirals, as well as some of their staff, from around the world to come to Quantico, Virginia, next week, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.

"The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week," said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

The Pentagon has provided no other details about the meeting.

The news of the meeting was first reported in The Washington Post.

There are regularly scheduled meetings with senior military leaders, but a meeting of this size — in person and on such short notice — is rare, if not unprecedented.