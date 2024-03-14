Pet Rescue Spotlight: Wright-Way Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in the Chicago area each Thursday.

Wright-Way Rescue in Morton Grove is in CBS 2 studios with Rochelle Michalek and Bridget, and they brought Edge and Reba, who are looking for that special forever home.

Edge is an eight-week-old Pyrenees mix, and Reba is a six-month-old lab mix. She's described as very energetic but calm when she needs to be.

According to Wright-Way, both dogs come from the rural parts of the country where care resources are scarce, and they were brought to the shelter where they partnered locally.

Reba would be best in a home where the people have an active lifestyle (a soccer game, family picnic) and just a great city or suburban dog.

Edge, who'll grow into a big dog, would be great with an active family, but both dogs have beautiful personalities.

Wright-Way is hosting a Shamrockin' Adoption Event, which'll be 50% off for pets six months and older. More than 130 animals are looking for a new home.

It takes place Friday, March 15th, from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, March 16th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 17th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wright-Way Rescue website has more information on the event, how to adopt or foster, and how to donate and support the adorable dogs and cats needing TLC and a new home.

And there's great news about Lola, the cute dog featured last week in the Pet Rescue Spotlight.

She was adopted shortly after being featured on CBS 2! She even has her own Instagram page.

Congrats to Lola and her happy new family!