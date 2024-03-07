Pet Rescue Spotlight: Reach Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

Reach Rescue in Mundelein stopped by the CBS studio.

Mary Beth Stone is from the organization, and she's joined by Lola, who's looking for that special forever home.

Lola is a Boston Terrier beagle mix who is 11 years young. According to Stone, she is the sweetest and has never met a stranger.

"She was an owner surrender. They moved to a place that didn't allow pets," Stone said, adding that she'd be a great calm dog to have around.

"Given her age and how mellow and easy she is, she'd be great for a senior," Stone said. "She's a very happy girl."

Lola's foster mom works at an assisted living facility and, from time to time, takes Lola, who loves meeting with all the residents there and they love spending time with her.

The website for Reach Rescue has more information on adoptions, volunteer opportunities, and ways to help.

CBS

CBS 2 is happy to report that thanks to last Saturday's PAWS Pet of the Week segment, Brandon the cat was adopted over the weekend.

Brandon was an extraordinary cat who is said to have anywhere from 12-18 months left to live. Brandon has a heart condition, and it made it a little challenging for him to find a special place.

But he now has a new home and is expected to get great care for his remaining months.