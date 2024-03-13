Watch CBS News
Pet Rescue Spotlight update: Lola loving her new forever home

By Yolanda Perdomo

An update from last week's Pet Rescue Spotlight: Lola has a new forever home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has an update on one of the dogs highlighted last Thursday during the Pet Rescue Spotlight segment. 

Lola, the adorable 11-year-old beagle mix from Reach Rescue in Mundelein, has a new forever home. 

After seeing the CBS 2 segment, a lovely couple decided to get Lola, who also has a new dog sibling.

She even has an Instagram page that everyone is welcome to follow at lola_theadoptedpup.  

On Thursday, the good folks from Wright-Way Rescue visit the CBS 2 studios with a cute dog looking for that loving, special home. 

The organization has a fun Shamrockin' Special adoption event scheduled for this weekend. 

Wright-Way said it'll be 50% off all adoptions for pets nine months and older.

Visit the Reach Rescue website for more information on how to adopt, foster, and help animals that need TLC and a wonderful forever home. 

