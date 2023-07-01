PAWS Pet of the Week: Willis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is what we are talking about. Meet Willis.

He's a very curious 8-month-old grey-and-white cat who loves to hang back and observe before pouncing into action. If you have another cat or a dog at home, Willis will fit right in.

He was found on the streets in Chicago a few weeks ago and has made quite the impression at PAWS pretty quickly. If there is nothing to stream, he can be your entertainment for a good while.

You can visit Willis at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.