Person shot to death at apartment complex on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 69th Place. Police said the gunman and the victim knew each other. 

Chicago police said a man approached the residence of the victim and knocked on the door before firing multiple shots through it.

The shooter ran from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and later died.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 9:40 AM CDT

