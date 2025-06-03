Person on tracks snags CTA Blue Line on Chicago's Near West Side

CTA Blue Line trains were disrupted on Chicago's Near West Side during the Tuesday evening rush due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

The Chicago Transit Authority said just before 5:30 p.m., Blue Line trains were halted near the Racine stop on the Eisenhower Expressway branch of the line.

Riders were advised to consider alternatives.

Further information about the unauthorized person on the tracks was not immediately available.

CHECK: CTA updates