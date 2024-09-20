Person of interest held in shooting that left woman, 43, dead on Chicago's South Side

Person of interest held in shooting that killed woman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person of interest was in police custody Friday afternoon in a shooting that left a woman dead in the South Shore neighborhood in broad daylight the day before.

Tatanisha Jackson, 43, was shot four times in the head in her home in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 17-year-old boy shot Jackson before running away. Jackson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A man who works nearby said he heard over a dozen gunshots.

"So everything was peaceful, and then out of nowhere, shots let off," said Ronald Jackson. "We hear like eight shots. After the eight shots, I'm like, 'No, that wasn't no gunshots.' Then it was six more."

Police did recover a gun from the scene.

The identity of the person of interest in custody had not been released late Friday, and no reports of charges had been issued.