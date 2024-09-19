Shooting leaves woman critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the woman was shot at 6826 S. Cornell Ave., just south of Jackson Park.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police late Thursday afternoon were searching for someone in connection with the shooting, and were scouring the neighborhood for the search.

Forensic evidence technicians were on the scene as of 5 p.m. They were lined up along busy Stony Island Avenue right behind the block where the shooting took place.

Further details were not immediately available.