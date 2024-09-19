Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves woman critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Woman shot, critically wounded in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
Woman shot, critically wounded in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood 00:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the woman was shot at 6826 S. Cornell Ave., just south of Jackson Park.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police late Thursday afternoon were searching for someone in connection with the shooting, and were scouring the neighborhood for the search.

Forensic evidence technicians were on the scene as of 5 p.m. They were lined up along busy Stony Island Avenue right behind the block where the shooting took place.

Evidence techs on scene after woman is shot on Chicago's South Side 00:53

Further details were not immediately available.

