Person of interest identified in murder of 17-year-old girl in Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a Tinley Park home over the weekend, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide.

The teen's body was found in the lower level of a home, in the 7800 block of West 167th Street. 

The Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

According to the Village of Tinley Park, "Detectives have identified a person of interest, who is not a threat to the community."

First published on May 3, 2022 / 7:57 AM

