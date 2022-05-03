Person of interest identified in murder of 17-year-old girl in Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a Tinley Park home over the weekend, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide.

The teen's body was found in the lower level of a home, in the 7800 block of West 167th Street.

The Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

According to the Village of Tinley Park, "Detectives have identified a person of interest, who is not a threat to the community."

A death investigation is underway