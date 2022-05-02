Girl, 17, found dead in Tinley Park home; authorities rule death a homicide

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was found dead in the lower level of a home in Tinley Park over the weekend, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide.

Tinley Park police were called Sunday night to the 7800 block of West 167th Street in the southwest suburb.

They found the teenage girl dead on the lower level of the home.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has ruled the girl's death a homicide, police said. Police detectives have identified a person of interest, who is not a threat to the community.