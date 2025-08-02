Watch CBS News
Person dies after being pulled from water near Burnham Harbor, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A person has died after being pulled from the water Saturday evening on the city's Near South Side.

It happened around 7:14 p.m. in the 500 block of East Waldron Drive near Burnham Harbor.

Chicago police said the marine unit responded to the scene where they recovered the victim, only identified as a male, from the water.

He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released. 

Police did not say how the victim ended up in the water.

No arrests were made.

This comes just hours after another body was recovered from the North Branch of the Chicago River in the 3000 block of West Argyle Street in River Park. 

Area detectives are investigating both incidents. 

