Death investigation underway after body recovered from water in River Park, police say

Body recovered from North Branch of Chicago River on NW Side, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a body was recovered from the water Saturday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side.

They said just before 2 p.m., the victim's body, only described as a man, was found unresponsive and floating in the North Branch of the Chicago River in the 3000 block of West Argyle Street.

The Marine Unit recovered the body, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear how he ended up in the water.

Police said Area 2 detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update as information becomes available.



