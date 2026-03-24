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Crime

Man, 67, killed in shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

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A 67-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Chicago's Near West Side.

The shooting transpired at Madison and Leavitt streets, about three blocks west of the United Center. Chicago police said that at about 12:49 p.m. the man was walking on the street when he was approached by two armed suspects who pulled out guns and opened fire.

The man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he died, police said. 

CBS Skywatch was over the scene of the shooting where the entire block had been cordoned off by police and handguns, including one with an extended clip, were visible on the sidewalk.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. it was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody for the shooting. 

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