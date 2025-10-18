Watch CBS News
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum hosting annual "Boo-seum Bash"

Elyssa Kaufman
Get into the Halloween spirit at Lincoln Park's Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum on Saturday. 

This year's annual"Boo-seum Bash" will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the museum says costumes are encouraged. 

The family-friendly event will feature the "boneyard," featuring rare specimens and skeletons, spooky animal encounters, and snakes, and more. 

Museum organizers said the Insect Asylum will be joining with some of their "crawliest critters." 

Tickets are available on the nature museum's website. Tickets range from $20 to $30, depending on museum membership status. 

