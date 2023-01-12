Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum taking visitors behind-the-scenes for 166th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of Chicago's oldest museums will open its vault to give you a behind-the-scenes look at nearly 400-thousand specimens.

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, located at 2430 N Cannon Dr. in Lincoln Park, is showing visitors preserved birds, mammals, plants, fossils, and more.

Some of these rare pieces are more than 200 years old.

It's all part of celebrating the museum's 166th birthday.

Visitors can also talk with the collections team about their work as they tour the museum.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and admission is free if you live in Illinois.