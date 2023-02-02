Downtown pedestrians find part of Pedway closed during frigid morning rush

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pedway system helps keep people warm as they walk around downtown Chicago.

Pedestrians head underground regularly – especially on frigid days like we've been experiencing this week.

So imagine their shock Wednesday morning when a busy part of the Pedway was closed.

One by one, people were surprised to find the doors to the Pedway locked between Macy's and the CTA Red Line station mezzanine at Lake Street.

They were locked as of well after 8 a.m. Wednesday. The sign on the door says the Pedway opens at 6 a.m.

The city said this was "just an oversight," and it should not happen again.