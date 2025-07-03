Pedestrian struck, killed on Tri-State Tollway near Eisenhower Expressway

Illinois State Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday night.

State police said the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. They don't know why the person was on the tollway but said he was struck by a vehicle and killed in the northbound lanes near the entrance to the Eisenhower Expressway.

State police said the vehicle stayed at the scene. All lanes were closed for several hours during the response and investigation but had reopened by Thursday morning.

No further details have been released and state police did not say if the driver was cited. The victim's identity has also not been released.