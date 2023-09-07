Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Peotone
CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Peotone Wednesday evening.
The Peotone Police Department responded to the crash around 7:52 p.m. on Route 50 at the intersection with Corning Avenue.
The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man of Peotone, was taken by Manhattan Fire Department to St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old of Peotone, was treated and released at the scene.
Route 50 was closed for several hours as a result.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.