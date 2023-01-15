Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed by car while walking on Bishop Ford Freeway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said around 5:04 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-94 near 111th Street for a pedestrian vs. passenger vehicle crash.

One person was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

While providing traffic control, another vehicle hit the rear of an ISP squad car.

No injuries were reported from that crash.

I-94 southbound near 111th Street remains closed for investigation.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.