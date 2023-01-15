Pedestrian struck, killed by car while walking on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said around 5:04 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-94 near 111th Street for a pedestrian vs. passenger vehicle crash.

One person was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

While providing traffic control, another vehicle hit the rear of an ISP squad car.

No injuries were reported from that crash.

I-94 southbound near 111th Street remains closed for investigation.

No further information was immediately available.