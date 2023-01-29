Pedestrian struck by car after crash on westbound I-90 near River Road

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian is struck by a car after being involved in another crash Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 2:06 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-90 milepost 78.5 near River Road.

ISP says the driver was involved in a previous crash and had exited the vehicle when they were hit by another car.

The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The condition, age, and gender of the pedestrian are unknown.

No further information was immediately available.