Pedestrian dies after being struck by freight train in Downers Grove

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a freight train Wednesday morning in Downers Grove.

Police say around 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person struck by a train in the area of Main Street and the BNSF railroad crossing.

A preliminary investigation says the person was seen on foot on the tracks near Main Street when they were struck by an eastbound freight train.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The age and gender of the pedestrian were not available. Police have not released the name of the person pending notification of their family.

Downers Grove police and the Metra Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metra police at 312-322-2800. 

First published on March 29, 2023 / 10:51 AM

